December 11, 2019

Betty Ruth Bennett

WAYCROSS — Betty Ruth Bennett, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a brief illness. Mrs. Bennet was born in Ware County, but had resided in many places around the world during her husband’s military career and returned to Waycross following his retirement. She was formerly employed with Gibson-Mc-Donald Furniture of Waycross and devoted member at Jamestown Baptist Church. Mrs. Bennett was a daughter of the late A.T. Edenfield and Ethridge Carter Edenfield. She was married to the late Joe Brown Bennett and was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mildred Edenfield, Gloria Leverett and Verna Deen Bennett, and a brother, Sonny Edenfield. She was also preceded by her loved pet, Lexi. She is survived by a son, Steven Brown Bennett (wife, Michelle) of Atlanta; two grandchildren, Saarah Bennett, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Yasmeen Bennett of Austin, Texas; a brother, Johnny Edenfield of Hilliard, Fla.; and beloved pet, Bella, and grand-pets, Fletcher Christian, Charlie, and Willis. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, December 14, at Jamestown Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Mausoleum for family and close friends. The family will receive friends Saturday at the church beginning at 11 a.m. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Michael Brian Smith

BLAIRSVILLE — Michael Brian Smith, 76, of Pit Road, Blairsville, Ga., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday, November 29, 2019, in the North East Georgia Medical Center. Smith was born on January 19, 1943, in Mauldin, Mass., the son of the late Richard Robert Smith and the late Doris Howe Smith. He had been battling life with dementia and other health issues. Smith was always happy, always smiling and telling or playing jokes and loved his family. He never met a stranger and always had a story to share. Smith retired from the CSX Railroad after many years of service. He was a lifelong NASCAR fan. Smith served as photographer for the North Georgia News, Towns County Herald and the Sanford Herald for many years. He was very involved with the Waycross Motor Speedway and drove No. 36. Smith served as Track Steward for several years at the Tri-County Speedway in Murphy. He and his wife, Judy, were cofounders of the Butternut Creek Festival in Blairsville. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother-in-law, Patricia and Carl Vanzura, and Kathy Burke. He was a very loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. Smith was a devout catholic and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Surviving are his loving wife and best friend of 56 years, Judy Van Winkle Smith of Blairsville; two daughters, Jennifer Duckett of Lula, Ga., Teresa Smith and fiancé, Teddy Brown of Asheboro, N.C.; one son and daughterin- law, Michael Brian and Kristina Smith Jr., of Lawrenceville, Ga.; his siblings, Betty Senger of Auburn, Ala., Daniel Smith and wife, Donna, of Robbins, Tenn., Peg Monfort and husband, Keith, of Eugene, Ore., Sister Mary Joan Smith of Camp Hill, Pa., Steve Smyth of Blairsville, Greg Smith of De- Bary, Fla., Nita Cadden and husband, Dan, of Maitland, Fla., Julie Roach and husband, Will, of Maitland, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Jessica Mullen and husband Stephen, of Gainesville, Ga., Justin White and fiancée, Alexa Havens, of Lake Mary, Fla., Haley Jordan and Corey Doss, of Oakwood, Ga., Michael Cory Smith, of Duluth, Ga., Calista White, of Boone, N.C., Morgan Duckett of Buford, Ga., Savannah Duckett of Lula, Ga., Michael James; and two great-grandchildren, Avery Oliver Doss and Brynlee Alexandra; several nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020. Special music will be presented by Ron Gaucher and Robert Funderburk. Interment will follow in St. Clare’s Haven Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Butternut Creek Festival in care of High County Artisans in his memory. The family will meet with friends following the service. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements. A guestbook to send condolences is available online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com

Grace Knowles Lee

WAYCROSS — Grace Knowles Lee, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, December 2, 2019, at Baptist Village Retirement Home. Mrs. Lee was born and reared in Broxton. After marriage, she moved to the Bickley Community, in Northern Ware County, which she called home for the rest of her life. Mrs. Lee attended South Georgia College, Andrew College and the University of Georgia. She taught school at Nicholls Elementary, Bickley School and Pinecrest Elementary. She and her late husband, Eldred Lee, were the Ware County Master Farm Family of 1957. They enjoyed camping, were avid square dancers and faithful 4-H volunteers. They were founders of the Bickley Saddle Club and hosted Bickley Pioneer Days on their farm for many years. Mrs. Lee had a great sense of humor and loved to entertain. She was a member of the Waycross Fun Time Band, and also performed many skits through the years at church, schools, community centers and even at Baptist Village. Mrs. Lee was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was considered the community genealogist. She uncovered a new talent later in life when she joined the Okefenokee Area Writer’s Guild. Mrs. Lee wrote more than 100 stories, poems, and articles, many of which were published. She won the “Okefenokee Area Writer of the Year Award” in 2016. She loved sharing her writings with everyone. Mrs. Lee was an active member of Bickley United Methodist Church, where she taught the pre-school Sunday School Class for more than 40 years. Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her parents, George Thomas and Ethel Butler Knowles Sr.; her husband of 49 years, Eldred Brinson Lee; two siblings, Sarah Knowles Mixon and George Thomas Knowles Jr. Survivors include four children, George Brinson Lee (Lynn) of Tifton, Judy Lee Lingenfelter (Bruce) of Bickley, William Knowles Lee of Bickley, and Frieda Lee Ansley (Tom) of Jacksonville, Fla.; six grandchildren, Nathan Lingenfelter (Kellie) of Douglas, Mary Beth Lee Guest (Dutch) of Watkinsville, Melissa Lee Williams (Dan) of Athens, Brinson Lingenfelter (Taylor) of Newport Beach, Cal., Jesse Lee of Warner Robins, and Will Ansley of Tifton; eight great-grandchildren, Ben, Jack and Evan Lingenfelter of Douglas, Sarah Beth and Mack Guest of Watkinsville, and Harper, Knowles and Baker Lingenfelter of Newport Beach, Cal.; and many very special nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Thursday, December 5, at Bickley United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the Liberty Church Cemetery in Bickley Community. Memorial contributions may be made to Bickley United Methodist Church, 8832 Good Carter Road, Nicholls, Georgia 31554 or one’s favorite charity. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Leroy Wiggins

HOMERVILLE — Leroy Wiggins, 70, of Homerville, died Monday morning, December 2, 2019, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Henry Wright Wiggins and Mary Frances Fountain Wiggins. Wiggins grew up in Waynesville before moving to Waycross and then eventually settling in Homerville. In Waycross, he attended Waycross Primitive Baptist Church. Wiggins liked to fish and loved listening to country music. Along with his parents, Wiggins was preceded in death by two uncles, Dennis Fountain Jr. and Stewart J. Wiggins; one aunt, Virginia Omick Wiggins; and one cousin, Richard Glen Nutt. Wiggins is survived by his brother, Terry Eugene Wiggins of Homerville; one aunt, Minnie Fountain of Waycross; seven cousins, Michael Joe Nutt and his wife, Karen, Deborah Kay Sills, Diane Renee Davis and her husband, David, Elizabeth Giovengo and her husband, Daniel, Carl Fountain, William Fountain, John Fountain, and numerous other relatives. A graveside service was held Thursday, December 5, in Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Gene Tunney Burch

HICKOX — Gene Tunney Burch, 93, of Hickox, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his residence after an extended illness. Born in Geneva, Ala., his parents were David Crocket “D.C.” Burch Jr. and Callie Pitts Burch. He also was preceded in death by his first wife, Lauvaneia Burch; four stepchildren, Pauline Jones, Modine Griffin, Bud Johns, and Edgar Johns; a brother, Edward Burch; and a sister, Alice Clements. Burch was a retired boilermaker and served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Hickox Baptist Church and loved working, working at his carwash and with plants. Survivors include his wife, Lydia Crews Johns Burch of Hickox; six stepchildren and their spouses, Bobby Johns of Okeechobee, Fla., the Rev. Emory Ion Johns (Judy) of Nahunta, Shirley White (Wilfred) of Hickox, Larry Johns (Allison) of Hickox, Brenda Johns (Ronnie) of Nahunta, and Ginger Chaffin (James) of Hickox; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends. A funeral was held Friday, December 6, at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Ion Johns and Brother Jarrett Johns officiating. Burial followed in New Hope Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers were Rodney Johns, Clay Johns, Luke Johns, Donovan Johns, Jarrett Johns, Justin Johns, Bruce White, and Timmy Johns. Honorary pallbearers were Ronnie Crews, Hubert Wilson, Charles Wilson, JoAnn Ham, Howard Forth, Ronald Dykes, Johnnie Roy Herrin, Steven Harris, and Nahunta City Hall workers. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Omer Lee Sowell

WAYCROSS — Omer Lee Sowell, 86, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Memorial Health in Savannah. Sowell was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. In his younger years, he attended Wacona School, rode his bicycle selling the Savannah Morning News, sold peanuts at the tobacco warehouses, joined the National Guard and was employed by Spatola Shoe Factory. Sowell retired from CSX Railroad as a boilermaker and outside maintenance after 42 years of service. He was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees and currently as trustee chairman. Sowell was also a 50-year Mason of the Frank C. Folks Lodge No. 192, where he served as past worshipful master and current chaplain and was a member emeritus of Okefenokee Order of the Eastern Star 474. Sowell was preceded in death by his parents, Robert James Sowell and Alma Steedley Sowell, three sisters and two brothers. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Martha Jean Taylor Sowell of Waycross; two daughters, Debbie Hayes (Michael) of Blairsville, Ga., and Amy O’Steen (Jason) of Waycross; two grandchildren, Angie Hayes and Shelby O’Steen; one greatgrandchild, Audrey Courson; two children, Rose Hayes and family, and Linda Renew and family; two brothers, Gene D. Sowell (Pat) of Waycross, and Marcus Sowell (Jean) of Stone Mountain, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Saturday, December 7, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Marilyn Rowell McCarty

NAHUNTA — Marilyn Rowell McCarty, 78, of Nahunta, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness. Mrs. McCarty was born in Coffee County to the late Noke and Fannie Courson Rowell. She lived in Nahunta for most of her life. Mrs. McCarty was a homemaker most of her life and was a member of Ivory Palace International Ministries in Nahunta. She loved her flowers, plants, and gardening and especially loved her dog and cat, Patches and Star. Mrs. McCarty also loved spending time with her grands and great-grands. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCarty was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Eugene McCarty; one son, Clifford McCarty; three grandchildren, Stephanie Hayden Blount, Riley Blount, and Roland Blount; one infant sister. Survivors include seven children, Kathy Haynes of Nahunta, Janice Walker of Jesup, Wanda Harris and her husband, Jerry, of Hoboken, Terry McCarty and his wife, Margarita Williams of Panama City, Fla., Diane Carter and her husband, Eugene, of Raybon, David McCarty and his wife, Pamela, of Nahunta, Nannette Helmly and her husband, Jeff, of Rincon, Ga.; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Barbara Meeks and her husband, Demory, of Nicholls, Shirley Griffin of Nicholls, James Rowell and his wife, Elaine, of Nicholls, Glyn Rowell and his wife, Betty, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Sunday afternoon, December 8, at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Dry Creek Cemetery in Nicholls. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy M. Craft Keen

WAYCROSS — Dorothy M.Craft Keen, 93, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a short illness. Mrs. Keen was a native of Treutlen County and graduated from Kibbee High School. She lived most of her life in Waycross and retired from the State of Georgia Department of Mental Health as a bookkeeper. Mrs. Keen was a member of Brooks United Methodist Church and the Waycross Community Piecemakers Sewing Group. Mrs. Keen was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Franklin Callahan Sr. and Mary Hutcheson Callahan; her first husband, Harry Wendell Craft; second husband, Darius E. Keen; her son, Harry Michael Craft; and a brother, Ira Lee Callahan. Survivors include one daughter, Marilyn Craft of Waycross; one daughter-inlaw, Anita Craft of Waycross; three grandchildren, Amy Michelle Craft Hammett (Anthony) of Statesboro, Lisa Craft Crosby (Andy) of Waycross, and Adam Michael Craft (Jordi) of Waycross; six great-granddaughters, two step-daughters; two sisters, Lett Toler of Philadelphia, Pa., and Jewell Callahan of Atlanta; one brother, Oscar Franklin Callahan Jr., of Hazlehurst; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Saturday, December 7 at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Maureen M. Eason

WAYCROSS — A celebration of life service for Maureen Mildred O’Hara Eason, 71, was held Saturday, December 7, at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Fireman Street, with the church pastor, Bishop Norris Woods Sr., offering words of comfort and encouragement. Mrs. Eason was born in Jacksonville, Florida, July 25, 1948, to the late William Lee O’Hara Sr. and Vallie Mae Johnson O’Hara. She grew up in Waycross where she received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System. Mrs. Eason accepted Christ as her personal Savior and became a member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the senior choir, the Church Mission and the Hospitality Committee. She had a loving spirit and her congenial character won a place in the hearts of those privileged to have known her. Mrs. Eason was an employee of the Hampton Inn Hotel in Waycross. She departed this life on November 30, 2019, while at choir rehearsal. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Eason was preceded in death by her siblings, Capris O’Hara, Bobby O’Hara, Benjamin O’Hara, Elizabeth O’Hara Taylor, Linda O’Hara, Reginald O’Hara, and an infant brother. Those left to cherish Mrs. Eason’s memory include her loving daughter, Joann O’Hara Strickland (Donald) of Waycross; her grandchildren, Sumoyia O’Hara (Fred), Yumicha Evans (James) and Zabraé Williams (Amber) all of Waycross; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Minster William Lee O’Hara Jr. (Regina) of Jacksonville, Fla., Pastor Larry O’Hara of Waycross, and Calvin O’Hara Sr., of Brunswick; sisters, Gloria O’Hara Orr (Marcus) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Pamela O’Hara of Atlanta; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends including a special friend, Eula Bennett, of Waycross. Visitation was held Friday, December 6 at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. The body was in repose Saturday, December 7 at the church from noon to the hour of service. Interment was in Oakland Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Barbara Chalker Cook

WAYCROSS — Barbara Chalker Cook, 87, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. Mrs. Cook was a native of Fitzgerald but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Reid Cook; her parents, Thomas Michael Chalker and Daisy Madeline Rooks Chalker; and a sister, Joyce Jackson. Mrs. Cook was a member of Central Baptist Church. Survivors include a son, David R. Cook Sr. (wife, Kay Withers Cook) of Waycross; three daughters, Lynn Cook, of Seattle, Wash., Susan Murray (husband, Robert L. Murray), of Grovetown, Ga., Robin McCormick (husband, Steve McCormick) of Valdosta; her grandchildren, David Reid Cook Jr. (wife, Marie) of Smyrna, Ga., Michael Cook of Waycross, Zachary Reid Murray (wife, Jenny) of Roswell, Ga., Lindsay Dianne Murray of Grovetown, Ga., Kristen Louanne Murray (wife, Rachel) of Statesboro, Laurie Kristen Floyd of Moultrie, Steven Grant McCormick Jr. (wife, Jamie) of Savannah, Lindsay Southwell (husband, Beau), of Martinez, Ga.; and nine great-grandchildren, Lilly Katherine Cook and Jonathan Michael Cook Jr., of Waycross, Ava Grace Cook, Adalyn Kay Cook, and David Reid Cook III, all of Smyrna, Ga., Emerson Reid Murray of Statesboro, Sarah Anne Southwell of Martinez, Ga., Tyler Dale Floyd (wife, Shelby) of Valdosta, Kristen Elizabeth Floyd of Moultrie, Jeffrey William McCormick of Savannah, Aubrey Caroline Hall of Savannah; and a great-great-grandchild, Teagan Raemi Floyd of Valdosta. A graveside service was held Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Jeanette ‘JJ’ Darden

WAYCROSS — Jeanette “JJ” Darden, 96, of Waycross, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Darden was born in Waycross to the late T. Lee Smith and Emmie Dillard Smith. Growing up in Waycross, she graduated from Waycross High School and from there attended and graduated from the University of Georgia. After graduation, Mrs. Darden became an avid fan and supporter of the University of Georgia for the rest of her life. Mrs. Darden spent her life supporting and caring for those she loved the most. She cherished her role at home as a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Darden was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and served the church in numerous capacities throughout the years. Mrs. Darden was active in her local Garden Club, Bridge Club, and the Okefenokee Golf and Country Club, where she was an avid golfer. Along with her parents, Mrs. Darden was preceded in death by her husband, Denham Cason Darden; her sister, Jaqueline Smith McCrary; one nephew, Roger Lee McCrary; and one niece, Martha McCrary Hannah. She is survived by her son, Robert “Bob” Perrott and his wife, Alice, of Matthews, N.C.; five grandchildren, Karen Perrott Lee of Waycross, Kathy Perrott Gunn and her husband, Larry, of Albuquerque, N.M., Robert Perrott and his wife, Julie, of Waycross, Brian D. Perrott of Valdosta, Mark R. Perrott and his wife, Scarlett, of Blackshear; 13 great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Barber, Brooke Gunn, Heather Gunn, Alexis Gunn, Emily Gunn, Hailey Gunn, Donavan Perrott, Andrew Perrott, Kaitlyn Perrott, Brian Perrott, Ashton Jasinski, Cayden Perrott, and Kendall Perrott; her daughter-in-law, Donna Mobley of Waycross; two step-grandchildren, Jeremy Horne of Rhode Island, Alison Williams and her husband, Jerry, of Marshville, N.C.; two nephews, Thomas Alton McCrary, Richard Smith McCrary; two nieces, Mary McCrary Jay, Virginia McCrary Johnson; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 14, at First Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening, December 13, at Miles-Odum Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Darden may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Billy F. Ward

JESUP — Billy F. Ward, 84, of Jesup, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. The Ware County native had lived in Wayne County the past 60 years and was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church where he was the Men’s Bible Class teacher for 25 years and held numerous other responsibilities. The 39- year ITT Rayonier retiree was an avid golfer with the Pine Forest Men’s Golf Association and also enjoyed amateur “ham” radio association. An avid outdoorsman, Ward also enjoyed traveling to the Blue Ridge and Great Smokey Mountains, Callaway Gardens and Jekyll Island. Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Gloria Ward, of Jesup; a daughter, Lisa (David) Lassiter Sr., of Albany; grandchildren, David Lassiter Jr. and Ward Lassiter, both of Albany; extended relatives include Joanne Westberry, Winton L. Jr., Michael, and Cynthia. A funeral was held Tuesday, December 10, at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with Pastor Garth Duke Barton and the Rev. David Blalock officiating. A private family graveside service will follow in the Offerman City Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Cecil, Derwin and Dewitt Drury, Winton L. Westberry Jr., Bob Fox, and Phillip Crosby. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epworth United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1134, Jesup, Georgia 31598 or Affinis Hospice, 248 NE Broad Street, Jesup, Georgia 31546. Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Evelyn Battle Hill

MIAMI, Fla. — Mary Evelyn Battle Hill, 92, of Miami, Fla., suddenly transitioned on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. She was a native of Waycross, but lived in Miami, Fla., for many years. Sister Mary Evelyn Hill was born December 14, 1926, the fourth child of nine children born in the union of Harry Battle Sr. and Mrs. Fay Bell Bellamy Battle, both who transitioned before her transition. On November 22, 2019, the spirit of the Lord ascended upon her and gave her wings to make a flight that she had made a reservation for so many years ago to move to from her earthly home (knowing Miami, Fla., would not be her final home) to her heavenly home. In making this flight, Mrs. Hill suddenly journeyed through Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla., where her flight began. In the union of her late parents, she had five sisters and a brother, all who transitioned before her transition and they were Ruth Rood, Faye McDrew, Maudean Malone, Laurine Dixon, Lillian Walkers, and Harry Battle Jr. Mary Evelyn attended the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1944. She was a star player on the girl’s basketball team (The Tigeretts) where she set several scoring records. She later attended Albany State College in Albany, Ga. Sister Mary Evelyn received Christ and accepted him as her personal Savior at Gaines Chapel African Methodist Church in Waycross, which was the Battle’s family church and later moved her membership to Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Waycross to fellowship with her spouse, the late Clellon McCoy Jr. She worked in Waycross for many years at King Edward Cigar Factory. She was very talented and known in Waycross for doing hair, sewing, and cooking for her family, friends, and co-workers. She loved to dance, which she was very good at and loved fishing. She was a devoted member of the Elite women’s club “The Starduster.” In 1965 she married Clarence Hill Sr. and moved to Miami, Fla., keeping her marriage vow of “till death do us part” for 54 years. And keeping her vow to God of the Baptist Ordinance, “when I move from this place I will unite, as soon as possible, with another church, where I can carry out the principles of God’s word,” she then moved her membership to Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Miami, Florida. After moving to Miami, she was employed by the Dade County School System. She was later employed as a seamstress in the Miami garment apparel industry where she retired. Her passion was sewing and cooking. She was married to the late Clellon McCoy Jr. and to this union three children were born, Ruth McCoy of Waycross, Wilhelmena McCoy Jennings, who transitioned before her transition, one child, Kenneth Denson, three children, and Clellon McCoy III of Miami; three children, Iris McCoy, Clellon McCoy IV, three children, and Evelyn McCoy, who preceded her before her transition, no children, Clellon’s III step-children, Barry Boyd, David Thomas, and Monica Williams. After her marriage to Clarence Hill Sr., she increased her motherhood by four children, Felecia (Albert) Hunt of Waycross, two children, Candace McGill, Roderick Hunt, two children, Clarence (Gloria) Hill Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla. Clarence transitioned before her transition, two children, Haamid Hill and Anessah (Ron) Singleton, and Hosea (Sandra) Hill Sr., of Waycross, three children, Hosea Hill Sr., who transitioned before her transition, three children, Hosea (Heather) Hill Jr., Mitchell (Tasha) Maxwell, Ayona Hill, Jean Darby, of Miami, Florida, a daughter, Charlene Powell; Clarence Hill Sr., her beloved and dedicated husband, her four children, Ruth, Clellon III, Felecia, and Jean; her sisters, Bette Dunson, of Albany, Jacquelyn Tillman, of Baxley; a brother, Samuel Battle, of Atlanta; a nephew-brother, William Rood, of Waycross; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including a very special, Gladys Hall, of Waycross, all who will miss her dearly and remembering that she was truly saved, filled with the Holy Spirit and that her soul was Anchored in the Lord. A celebration of life service for Sister Mary Evelyn Battle Hill will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, with the church pastor, the Rev. Fer- Rell M. Malone Sr., offering words of comfort. Friends are being received at 715 Jones Street and Friday, December 6, at the Walker residence, 1248 McDonald Street. Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway. The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.