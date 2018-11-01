WAYCROSS — Debra Ann Thrift Deen, 63, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday morning, January 19, at the Bacon County Hospital. Born August 29, 1957, in Blackshear, Ms. Deen lived in Pierce and Ware Counties all of her life. She was a Blackshear High School graduate and went on to receive her EMT training. Ms. Deen would go on to work for CSX Transportation where she retired in 2006. Following her retirement from her “real job,” Ms. Deen took on her next (and most rewarding) job of taking care of her grandbabies. She loved spending time with her family and always looked forward to her yearly day-after-Thanksgiving shopping trip with her friends. Ms. Deen enjoyed cooking and just being outdoors, whether it was working in her yards, riding or tending to her horses, riding her grandbabies around on the ATV, or attending motorsport functions. Ms. Deen was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear and loved being a member of the Seeking Sisters Sunday school class. She was a daughter of the late William Gerald and Janice Wynell Roberson Thrift. Ms. Deen was also preceded in death by an infant sister. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kandi and David Crews of Blackshear; two sons, Matt Deen (Amanda Allen) of Waycross, and Kidd Deen (fiancé Nishita Patel) of Fernandina Beach, Florida; her bonus children, Lisa Wheeler of Waycross, and Corey (Cassandra) Deen of Reidsville; her significant other, Dewey Bagley of Blackshear; her sister, Patricia (Donnie) James of Blackshear; two brothers, Bill (Lisa) Thrift and Sheldon Thrift, all of Waycross; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Deloach, Kayleigh Crews, Kalissa Crews, and Jace Johnson; eight bonus grandchildren, Autumn (Scott) Farris, Rhett Wheeler, Rockey Wheeler, Brayden Deen, Bryson Deen, Noah Deen, Savannah Deen, and Emily; a bonus great-grandchild, Gunner Farris; the father of her children and her best friend, Mack Deen of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service was held Thursday morning, January 21, in the Enon Cemetery. The family received friends at the graveside one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made Joyner Bennett Everett to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 667, Blackshear, Georgia, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.