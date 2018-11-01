WAYCROSS — Deborah “Debbie” Braziel Pope, 69, of Waycross died Sunday morning, May 16, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness. She was born in Lyons, Ga., to the late James H. Braziel Jr. and Martha Nelle Flanders Braziel. Mrs. Pope was a graduate of Lyons High School, the University of Georgia where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and Valdosta State University where she received her specialist degree. Mrs. Pope taught school at Toombs Central High School, Southwood School, Emerson Park Elementary School, Memorial Drive Elementary School, and Williams Heights Elementary School where she retired as the fifth grade Science teacher. She taught for 39 years and rarely missed a day. Mrs. Pope was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Chancel Choir, the Royal Ringers, and served as the pianist for the Big Brothers Sunday School Class for many years. She enjoyed trips to Disney, playing the piano, working in her yard, and tending her flowers, sewing, crafts, and needlework. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Jerry Pope of Waycross; three children, Jessica Cox and her husband, Larry, of Waycross, John Pope and his wife, Maggie, of Savannah, James Pope and his wife, Brittany, of Metter; five grandchildren, Cole Cox, Ella Beth Cox, Olivia Kate Cox, Lane Pope, and Landry Pope; one brother, Dr. James H. “Jim” Braziel III and his wife, Debran, of Dublin; a cousin that grew up like a brother, Dr. Reuben Flanders and his wife, Betsy, of Waycross; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral will be held today (Wednesday, May 19) at 11 a.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church. A private family burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, May 18, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church Street, Waycross, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed online at milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.