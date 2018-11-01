LAGRANGE, Ga. — David Glynn Hickox, 63, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange, Georgia. He was a native of Blackshear and had been living in LaGrange. He was a member of the Patterson High School graduating class of 1976. While in school, he was an active member of the FFA where he showed hogs and won Grand Champion numerous times. Since graduating, his class kept in touch and enjoyed class reunions and social gatherings. He was a self-employed lawn care specialist and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in LaGrange. His hobbies included fishing, gardening and he loved planting flowers. David was the son of the late Glynn Newton Hickox. He will be missed by many including his church family, Pastor Donald Yancy, of Faith Baptist Church, John McDaniel, and a special friend, Gail Hammett, and many others of LaGrange. His life was his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Mr. Hickox is survived by his two children, Brooks Hickox, of Atlanta, and Brittany Massengill (husband, Eric), of LaGrange; four grandchildren, Trent Hester, Tanner Hester, Tinsley Karr and Sophia Massengill; his mother, Bonnie Thrift Hickox, of Waycross; a sister, Kathy Hickox Lawhorn (husband, Mike), of Waycross; a brother, Donald Hickox (wife, Wendy), of Monument, Colorado; four nieces and nephews, Michael Lawhorn (wife, Conny), of Waycross, Kyndall Hickox, Kylie Hickox and Caden Hickox, all of Monument, Colorado; and numerous other cousins and relatives. A private graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to West Georgia Hospice, 1510 Vernon Road, LaGrange, Georgia, 30240 or Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University by visiting their website https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/ The service was live-streamed to the Music Funeral Home YouTube Channel. The link will be provided on Mr. Hickox’s Tribute Wall. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.