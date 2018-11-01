BLACKSHEAR — David E. “Buddy” Ponsell Jr., 83, of Blackshear, died Thursday evening, September 24, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness. He was born in Brunswick, Georgia to the late David Earl Ponsell, Sr., and Laura Goodbread Ponsell. He grew up in Arco, Georgia, just outside of Brunswick. He graduated from Glynn Academy High School and worked for Brunswick Pulp and Paper Company. Ponsell would eventually retire from Georgia Pacific. He moved to Waycross in 1978 and eventually settled at the Okefenokee Golf and Country Club in the early 1980s. In Waycross, he came out of retirement briefly to work with Donnie Strickland’s State Farm Agency. Ponsell was an avid golfer. He was an active member and equity shareholder of Okefenokee Golf and Country Club where he served as President of the Men’s Golf Association. Ponsell also loved to cook, bake, and grill. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Darron Ponsell, three sisters, Billie Plummer, Diane Parker, Sandra Parker, and one brother, Ronnie Ponsell. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Ponsell of Blackshear; his son, David E. “Dave” Ponsell III and his wife Michelle of Kathleen, Georgia; five grandchildren, Mario Ponsell and his wife, Cristina of Brooklyn, New York, Ryan Ponsell of Arvada, Colorado, Brianne Ponsell of Raeford, North Carolina, Ashley Ponsell of Waycross, Dana Ponsell of Sanford, North Carolina; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Deborah Patterson of Arco, Georgia; one sister-in-law, Juanda Ponsell of Griffin, Georgia; one brother-in-law, Jerry Lowe and his wife, Joanne, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and numerous other relatives. A celebration of Ponsell ’s life will be held, Saturday, October 10, from 1 until 3 p.m., at the Okefenokee Golf and Country Club. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.