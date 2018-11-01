FRENCH, Neb. — David Cortell Barber, age 75, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Barber was born in Waycross, Georgia, to James and Carolyn Barber. He graduated from Waycross High School winning two football state championships and was inducted into the Waycross-Ware County Athletic Hall of Fame. Barber graduated from Georgia Tech in 1968, majoring in industrial management. He was on the Dean’s List, as well as co-captain of the football team. Barber also completed the Young Executive School program at the University of North Carolina shortly thereafter. He retired from Walmart Headquarters Global Sourcing Department in 2007. Barber is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Evans Barber, formerly of Atlanta; daughter, Brittany Jorgensen; son-in-law, Lence Jorgensen of Albuquerque, New Mexico; son, Brandon Barber; daughter-in-law, Heather Barber of Boulder, Colorado. He also is survived by six grandchildren, Grace, Lauren, and Sadie Jorgensen of Albuquerque, and Blake, Georgia, and Millie Barber of Boulder. Barber also is survived by his brother, James Barber, of Beaufort, South Carolina. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Barber was a kind, compassionate man who loved his family, life, animals, the beach, football, and the Lord. He traveled all around the world while in the workplace, and always had adventurous stories to tell when he returned. We know he is in Heaven watching down upon us now and is not in any more pain. We all miss you deeply. Rest in peace Dad, we love you! Please visit our online guestbook for Barber at www.FrenchFunerals.com.