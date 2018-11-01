WAYCROSS — David C. Smith, 68, of Waycross, died Tuesday, February 9, at his residence after a brief illness. He was born in Savannah, to the late Curtis C. Smith and Donna Marie Helverson Smith. Smith had made his home in Waycross since 2002. He owned and operated David C. Smith Interior Design and was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. An accomplished singer, he was a member of the choir at St. Joseph Catholic Church and earlier in life, was a member of a Men’s Choir in Washington D.C., that traveled the United States. Smith also enjoyed his time traveling abroad and visiting numerous different countries around the world. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Howard O. Sturgis; and two sisters, Kathleen Elizabeth Smith, and Virginia Loraine Jesse Smith. Smith Fields Davis Booth Williamson Smith is survived by his brothers and sisters, Rosalind Weeks (David) of Conway, South Carolina, Andrew Wesley Smith (late Saundra) of Blackshear, Christopher Daniel Smith (Julie) of Patterson, Paul Joseph Smith of Blackshear, James Darnell Smith (Carrie) of Waycross, Dennis Matthew Smith (late Vicki) of Waycross, Mary Elizabeth Sturgis of Tucson, Arizona, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Friday, February 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family received friends at 10:30 a.m. Friday the church. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local food bank. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.