WAYCROSS — Danny Raye Byrd, 73, died Thursday morning, April 16, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Bacon County to the late Daniel Webster Byrd and Golda Faye Lynch Byrd. In 1964, he graduated from Ware County High School and enrolled in South Georgia College. Danny graduated from South Georgia College with an associate degree in music. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1967-1970. Danny retired from Ace Electric in Valdosta as a project manager. Survivors include his wife, Freida Ann Cady Byrd, of Waycross; two daughters, Sabrina Y. Saenz, of Waresboro, and Brandie N. Hodge (John), of Dixie Union; six grandchildren, Taylor Saenz, Lino-Raye Saenz, Daniel Lucas (Amy), Alex Lucas, Eli Hodge and Sarah Hodge; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Paisyn; two step-sons, Leonard Y. Johnston Jr. and Cleveland Earl Johnston (Jodie); three step-grand-children, Shelby Dasher (Barry), Emily Johnston and Andrew Johnston; two step-great-grand-children, Memphis and Sailor; one sister, Kaye Pittman (Curtis), of Blackshear; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vannie and Albert Earl Cady Sr., of Waycross; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Kettle Creek Cemetery.