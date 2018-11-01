Daniel Wesley Young Jr. & Jamie Michelle Anderson Young

JACKSONVILLE — Daniel Wesley Young Jr., 54, and Jamie Michelle Anderson Young, 55, both of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. They both loved the mountains and were returning to Jacksonville from their anniversary getaway when the accident occurred. Dan was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., on June 15, 1966, and raised in Waycross, Georgia, following his adoption. He was employed with Swisher in Jacksonville and served as President of the Westside Syndicate Motorcycle Club of Jacksonville. Jamie was born on September 5, 1965, in Folkston, Georgia. She was also employed with Swisher in Jacksonville. They attended Camp Pinckney Baptist Church. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Wesley Young Sr. and Sara Carolyn Davis Young, a brother, Tony Satterfield, and his godmother, Lorine Robinson. Jamie was preceded in death by her father, James Anderson, and her step-father, Jake Blalock. They are survived by their children, Michael (Melisa) Spurlock, Sara Kaitlyn (Trey) Young Hickox and Madison Jade (Joey) Daniels; Dan’s birth parents, Bill (Renee) Satterfield and Betty (Mike) Henderson; Jamie’s mom, Myra Anderson Blalock; their grandchildren, Alexis Spurlock, Brenten Rhoden, and Grant Spurlock; Dan’s sisters, Krista Satterfield, Blakely Satterfield, Kate Grow, Valerie Silva; Jamie’s sisters, Robin Anderson, Lynn Anderson Nazworth, Teresa Guinn, Ginny Thomas; Jamie’s brothers, Billy Anderson and Jimmy Anderson; and their loving puppies, A.J., Darlin, Rex, and Gracie. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 2. at Camp Pinckney Baptist Church. Memorialization is by cremation. Due to the COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules of social distancing and face mask are recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh. com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard- Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood Street, Folkston, Georgia.