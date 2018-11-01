JESUP — Daniel Loyd Strickland, 60, of Jesup, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Loyd and Lois Griffin Strickland. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Strickland worked as a tower climber for many years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved taking care of children, and he loved the Lord. In addition to his parents, Strickland was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Albert Strickland. Survivors include seven siblings, Linda Grace Albritton and her husband, Marshall, of Waycross, Patricia Ammons and her husband, Wayne, of Waycross, William “Buddy” Strickland and his wife, Linda, of Waycross, Mary Norman, of Waycross, Dock Strickland and his wife, Laura, of Waycross, Alan Strickland, of Waycross, Edward Strickland and his wife, Becky, of Patterson; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorialization will be by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.