BLACKSHEAR — Mr. Daniel “Glenn” Moore, age 84, of Blackshear, passed away late Saturday night, May 1, 2021, following an extended illness. Born January 7, 1937, in Blackshear, Moore was a son of the late Daniel Monroe and Sarah Jane Coleman Moore. He lived most of his life in Pierce County and was retired from the Pierce County Board of Education following a 30-year career as a science teacher at Blackshear High School and Pierce County High School. Moore also served in the United States Army Reserve and was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He enjoyed spending time with family and especially enjoyed having fish fries at his river house. Moore will be remembered as a kind man with a giving heart. He was a faithful member and deacon of Hacklebarney Baptist Church, a member of the church choir, and attended the Senior Adult Sunday School Class in which he also taught for several years. In addition to his parents, Moore was preceded in death by his brothers, Leon (Dorthea) Moore, Everett M. (Ocie) Moore, Cecil “Renzo” (Irene) Moore, Edgar Moore, and James Moore; three sisters, Eunice M. (Arthur) Tuten, Inez Adcock, and Jeanette (Frank) Waldron; and brother-in-law, Leroy Tuten. Survivors include his sister, Opal Tuten of Blackshear; two sisters-in-law, Jean Moore and Pat Moore, both of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 4, at Hacklebarney Baptist Church with Rev. Monroe Gill officiating. Burial followed in the Ben James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in his honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga 31501, or Hacklebarney Baptist Church, 6501 Hacklebarney Road, Blackshear, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.