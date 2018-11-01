WAYCROSS — It is with deep sadness that the family of Dana Shipes Connor announces her passing on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 79. Dana Shipes Connor was born in Waycross, Georgia, on October 12, 1940, to Grace Amanda Shipes and William Olin Shipes. She graduated from Waycross High School in 1958. She married the love of her life, William Connor, on November 10, 1960. After marriage, Dana took the role of being a homemaker and mother for more than 20 years. During her years as a home-maker, she served several terms as an officer of the Memorial Drive PTA and Booster Club and an advisor the Alpha Omega Tri-Hi-Y Club. Mrs. Connor also was an avid supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She loved her children dearly, but her grandchildren and great-grandson owned her heart. Her love of children led her to pursue a career as a paraprofessional in a kindergarten classroom at Memorial Drive Elementary School. She often said that working with this age group was her calling. She retired from the Ware County School System with 23 years of service. To her friends and family, she will always be remembered for her outgoing and humorous personality and her love of people. She also was known for the smile on her face and the funny stories and jokes she loved to share. Dana Connor was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, William M. Connor; and her three children, Highsmith Byrd Stephens Connor Wright Darlene Tanner (husband, Alan), Martin Connor (wife, Delia), and Chad Connor (wife, Stacey); six grandchildren and one great-grand-child, Austin Tanner (wife, Megan), Madison Tanner, Chad Connor, Jake Connor, Ramsey Connor, Sidney Connor and James Tanner. A private graveside will be held Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at Oakland Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed to the Music Funeral Home YouTube channel. The link will be provided on Mrs. Connor’s Tribute Wall. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.