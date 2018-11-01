WAYCROSS — Dalphine Guy Spatola, 64, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness. Mrs. Spatola was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. She was formerly employed as a caregiver for Judge Houston and Judge Blount. Mrs. Spatola was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Lyman Morris Guy, Sr. Survivors include her son, Guy Spatola (Sabrina Nicole) of Waycross; grandchildren, Giovanna Nicole Spatola, Tanner Guy Spatola, Juillanna Madison Spatola and Justin Taylor Spatola; her mother, Evelyn Altman Guy of Waycross; brother, Lyman Morris Guy Jr. (Joyce) of Waycross; two nieces, Melissa Cravey and Crystal White; and one nephew, Lyman Morris Guy III. A funeral was held p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.