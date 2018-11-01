BLACKSHEAR — Dale DuBose James, 79, of Blackshear, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. She was born in Moultrie, Georgia, to the late Sam DuBose and Ethel Ingram DuBose. She grew up in Waycross where she graduated from Waycross High School. She then graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in education and a minor in English. While attending the University of Georgia, she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She returned to Waycross and began her teaching career in the Waycross City School System. She also taught at the Southwood School, and retired from the Pierce County School System where she served in numerous capacities. She was a member of the National Education Association, The Georgia Association of Educators, and the Waycross-Ware County Association of Retired Teachers. Dale was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waycross. She was a member of the Sid Ruff Sunday School Class, and the Women’s Society of Christian Service, where she served as leader for several years and was awarded a lifetime membership. She also served as chair of the Care and Share Committee and was a member of the Bereavement Committee and the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Dale was a member of the Waycross Service League, where she served as chair of the Clinics Committee and was instrumental in establishing the Easter Seal Speech and Hearing Clinic. She also served on the Southeast Georgia Easter Seal Society Board of Directors. She was a member of the Camellia Garden Club, where she served as Vice- President, the Okefenokee Golf and Country Club, the Okefenokee Heritage Center and the Osprey Society of the Okefenokee Swamp Park. She volunteered with the March of Dimes, the United Fund, the TB Association and the American Cancer Society. Mrs. James enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts, gardening and travelling. Her favorite times were spent with her family in various activities. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Du- Bose Oxford. She is survived by her husband, Don James; her daughters, Harriet James Melvin and her husband, Brett, Anne James Hardell and her husband, Robert; her grandchildren, Rob Hardell, Sarah Hardell, Julia Hardell, Davis Hardell and Jake Melvin; her stepgrandchildren, Robert Melvin, Madeleine Melvin and Nicholas Melvin, her brother-in-law, Doug Oxford, and her nephew, Trey Oxford. A private graveside service was held Wednesday in Oakland Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating the life of Dale DuBose James will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, “Share and Care Committee,” 410 Williams Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.