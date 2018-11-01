A time to be born JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Curtis Jones was born August 21, 1946, to his parents Arthur Jones Sr. and Ethel Mae Hannans Jones who preceded him in his death. He also was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur Jones Jr., grandsons, Ashton Jones, and Nyles Jones. A time to educate Curtis was educated in the Charlton County public school system. He was a 1965 graduate from Bethune High School. He also received a certificate for real estate selling from the Georgia Institute of Real Estate Inc, Atlanta, Georgia in 1970. A time to live Curtis joined the United States Army and served active duty for several years. He was also employed by Ford Motor Company and worked as a wood producer for Jenkins barbecue in Jacksonville, Florida for 30 years. On March 24, 1984, he joined in holy matrimony Eleanor Peterson Jones. Born to this union were three children. He was a proud devoted grandfather who had a special bond with both grandchildren, by whom he was affectionately known as “Popa.” He was also called Popa by the community kids. He was a member of Greater Faith Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Van Baker. A time to die Curtis passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at UNF Shands, North Campus, Jacksonville, Florida. A time to mourn He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted and loving wife Eleanor Peterson Jones; children, Lana “Curt” Jones, Candice Jones, Curtis Devin (Venir) Jones; granddaughters Marlie Jones-Ervin and Kaelyn Jones; brother, Richard (Rosa Mae) Jones, Stone Mountain, Georgia; nieces and nephew, Renae (Matthew) Henry, Veronica Jones, and Kevin A. Jones, all of Stone Mountain; one uncle, Lawrence (Ruby Lee) Hannans; special niece-sister, Nedra Philmoe; like a son, Fredrick Taylor; special friend, Alvin Taylor Sr.; sisters- in-law, Rose Peterson Anderson, Georgia Peterson, Carolyn Peterson, Vanessa Peterson, Sylvia Peterson, Wanda (Kenny) Cash, Marsha (Larry) Young, Ayesha Wong; brothers-in-law, George (Melody) Peterson, Charlie Peterson, Kelvin (Gloria) Peterson, Joe (April) Peterson, Kenneth (Maxine) Peterson, and Kenneth Newsome; god-children, Curtis Smith, Clarence Adamsom Jr., Mathew Alberlie, Darrel Spatcher Jr., Brandi and Brandon Doles, Jacan Peterson, Cortez Reed, Amber George, Charles Davis, Brailyn Shaw, Roger Ingram, Lyla Dylan Clarday, Jackson Smith, Neil Lushington, Colby, Chloe, Colt Bryant; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m., October 25, in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Georgia.