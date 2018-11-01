Culpepper City Of Waycross Employee Of The Month

Photo By RICK NOLTE

Waycross Mayor John Knox presents a plaque and check to Nancy Culpepper as the City of Waycross Employee of the Month for the month for August as Finance Director China Williams looks on. Culpepper, who is in Williams’ department as utility billing supervisor, “ensures that every customer she comes in contact with is helped to the best of her ability,” Human Resources Director Ed Lastinger said in announcing the award. “She’s an employee who always goes the extra mile to make sure she can get the job done.” Culpepper recently attended training for the city’s new water meter system and is one class away from receiving Level 1 Finance Officer certification.