Cruelty To Child Suspect In Jail

A Waycross man has been jailed for suspected meth possession, cruelty to a child in the third degree and battery following an investigation into a reported domestic dispute, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Bryan Scott Chancey, 40, of the 600 block of Cherokee Avenue, was arrested Monday at 9:08 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Cherokee Avenue, Skerratt said.

Deputy Brandon Taylor responded to a domestic dispute call, Skerratt said, and his investigation into allegations led him to arrest Chancey, said Skerratt.

The suspect pulled a pill bottle from his back pocket, Skerratt said, which contained a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for meth.

Taylor also found a sunglasses case that contained three glass smoking devices, but ownership could not be determined, Skerratt said, and no charge was filed with regard to possession of drug-related property.

Chancey is charged with third degree cruelty to child (a misdemeanor), Skerratt said, adding that he was in jail this morning. No details as to the cruelty or battery were forthcoming.