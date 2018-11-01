Credit Cards Stolen In Nahunta Van Break-In Used In Florida

Staff Report

A van belonging to a Nahunta Elementary School teacher was entered by force Thursday and the victim’s purse, money and credit cards were stolen, said School Resource Officer Wyatt Blount.

The van was parked in front of the gymnasium at the elementary school and was locked and secured. Blount said someone broke out a window to gain access into the van and stole the items.

A short time later, a white female attempted to use one of her credit cards to purchase “gift cards” at a location in Hilliard, Fla.

“The victim called 911 around 9:31 and I went out to check out the situation and found the driver’s side window had been busted out,” said Blount. “While we were out there, they got a call that someone had tried to use her credit card to purchase gift cards and had tried to use it at other stores in the area.”

Blount said he is working with Nassau County, Fla., and Charlton County law enforcement authorities to try and identify the suspect.

Anyone who may have seen the incident while it was occurring is asked to contact Blount or call 911 with information.