Coy James ‘Jimmy’ McCants Jr.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Coy James “Jimmy” Mc-Cants Jr., 84, passed away in Georgetown, S.C., on March 9, 2020. He was born and raised in Georgetown and was a longtime resident of Pawleys Island. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish and be on the water. A beloved community member, Mc-Cants was well known for his daily walks on the island. He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Vaughn McCants, of Pawleys Island; two daughters, Alyne Kimberly McCants Conder, of Pawleys Island, and Ashley Jane Mc-Cants, of Moultrie, Georgia; grandchildren, Emily Brooks Conder, John Walter Conder V and wife, Madison Conder, Mary Catherine Plymel and McCants Plymel. He was the son of the late Coy and Ruby McCants, and brother of the late Wyatt Mc-Cants. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Jane Simpkins McCants. He attended Winyah High School where he developed his football talent and was awarded a football scholarship to the University of Georgia. He received a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Georgia where he was a member of Kappa Alpha. He worked as a plant manager for Wick Manufacturing in Waycross, Georgia, before returning to Pawleys Island. Committed to civic service, McCants was a member of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, the Pawleys Island Chapel Board of Directors, and served as chairman for the Town Of Pawleys Island Planning Commission. In 2013, he was named Pawleys Island Civic Association Citizen of the Year. He dedicated his efforts to the recent restoration and elevation of the foundation of the Pawleys Island Chapel. He was a member of Duncan Memorial Methodist in Georgetown, S.C. In order to protect the health and well-being of the family, friends and the community during the current public health pandemic emergency COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. Contributions may be made in his memory to Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter, P.O. Box 3128, Spartanburg, S.C., 29304 or alz.org/sc/donate. Special gratitude is extended to the members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Midway Fire Rescue, Georgetown County, and Georgetown City Fire, the Georgetown County Technical Rescue Team, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the State Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Coast Guard for their efforts and support. Please sign a guestbook at www.mayerfuneralhome.com.