COVID-19 cases rise in Ware

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

WAYCROSS — Dr. Sigismund Lee, chief of staff at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross, has extended a warning to everyone to stay home and away from contact with others no matter what during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re in unprecedented times as COVID-19 affects our daily lives and puts the health of global citizens at risk,” said Lee. “The physicians and staff of Memorial Satilla Healthcare have been working in tandem with the Georgia Board of Health and recommendations from the CDC to help curb the spread and address the challenges of this disease.”