County tables proposal on speed limits

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

Ware County commissioners tabled a motion Monday during a called meeting to set a speed ordinance for county roads with the purpose of meeting with the sheriff and allow him input.

Each year, the commission is asked to send a list of streets and speed limits to the Georgia Department of Transportation for an overview.

Commissioner Tony Tanner asked if the sheriff had looked at the proposed speed limits.

“He cannot run radar unless the roads are on that list,” said Tanner. “We need to make sure he agrees with it.”

Tanner then offered a motion to table the issue until Sheriff Carl James has an opportunity to look over the proposed speed limits. The issue will be addressed at a later meeting.

In other business, commissioners approved a bid of $73,040.40 from Mid State Construction and Striping to handle the striping of Ware’s roads that have been approved for Phase I of the project.