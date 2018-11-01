County OKs $43.1 million budget

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

Ware County commissioners unanimously approved the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget of $43.1 million Monday during the regular monthly meeting.

The budget includes a cost of living adjustment of two percent for county employees. After the budget vote, commissioners voted to approve a one-time stipend of $2,500 for every full-time employee who was on the payroll during the coronavirus outbreak between January 2020 and March 2021. The exact dates are to be determined by County Manager Scott Moye. Commissioner Jerry Pope made the motion for the payout, which was seconded by Commissioner Tony Tanner and unanimously approved. Funding will be through the Local Recovery Assistance Funds signed into law by President Joe Biden on January 20.

Pope pointed out the county already has received half of its allotted amount of $6.9 million.

“I think the employees did an excellent job of keeping the county going,” said Pope. “They worked through all of that and I’d like to see us approve this to help make up for all they did. I believe we should take care of our employees first.”