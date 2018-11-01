NAHUNTA — Cordell Wainright, 76 of Nahunta, passed away Wednesday night, May 5, 2021, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick after an extended illness. Born in Winokur, his parents were Lloyd and Louise Byrd Wainright. Wainright was also preceded in death by a brother, Derrell Wainright; and a sister, Beth Wainright. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, working in his garden along with his buddy, Ronnie Guy, and spending time with friends and family. In past years, Wainright spent many enjoyable years coaching and working with the youth of Brantley County. He was elected Sheriff of Brantley County in 1972 as the youngest sheriff in Georgia at that time. Wainright went on to serve many years in law enforcement in various capacities of which 20 years were served as Sheriff of Brantley County. As sheriff, he was instrumental in implementing the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program in Brantley County. In 2001, Wainright was honored by Rep. Jack Kingston in the Congressional Record for his 20 years of service to the state of Georgia, specifically Brantley County. In 1992, he was honored as Citizen of the Year by the Brantley County Exchange Club. Wainright also served in the National Guard. He is survived by his son, Jeffery Wainright of Nahunta; two grandchildren, Alexis Wainright of Dayton, Ohio and Paige Wainright of Waycross; one great-grandchild, Ellie Brooke Jones; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ronnie and Shirley Wainright and Randy Wainright, all of Nahunta; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn Drew and Ruth and Andy Harris all of Nahunta and Kay and Farley Lee of Folkston; the mother of his son, Darlene Wainright; also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends; a good friend, Earline Strickland. A funeral service was held Monday morning, May 10, 2021, at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Wainright, Rev. Liston Wainright, and Rev. Charles Florey officiating. Burial followed in Riverside Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Len Davis, Christopher Harris, Drew Harris, Devin Harris, Brian Lee, and Paul Crews. Honorary pallbearers were the Brantley County Sheriff’s office and all law enforcement agencies. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.