WAYCROSS — Constance Hollis, 90, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross who attended Center High School. She retired from King Edward Cigar Factory after 50 years of service, and she was a member of St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Hollis was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Willie Ella Wright, her husband, Elijah Hollis, two sons, Sammy Lee Odom and Jimmy Lee Odom, and two sisters, Allie Mae Golden and Zina Josey. Survivors include her granddaughter, Sydney Hall, of Brunswick; great-granddaughter, Samantha Hall; caretakers, Tony and Edna Golden, of Waycross; two sisters, Geraldine Matthews and Helen Nelson, both of Brunswick; loving friend, Dee; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Hazzard Hill Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.