Come On, Lend A Hand

Staff Report

Never Too Late To Grab A Tool On Rebuild Day

Saturday is the big day. Volunteers will fan out across town to lend a hand to their fellow man.

It’s Rebuilding Together-Waycross Day, and you are invited to participate. Citizen volunteer laborers and support workers can sign up now.

“Every year we have people joining us late, some even showing up on Saturday morning to help,” said Berry Tanner, the Rebuilding Together-Waycross board chairman. “We welcome them all.”

Some volunteers swing a hammer, some sling paint … and others help spread the mid-day picnic lunch at each work site. There are 11 residences and the Mary Street Mission downtown which will be improved and/or repaired on Saturday, the 21st annual Rebuilding Together-Waycross Day.

One of the homes marked for renovation and repair is that of Nola Landers, a 95-year-old woman who still lives alone on Thomas Street and cares for herself.

“We plan to make some repairs to make her safer in her home and prevent falls,” said location captain Joey Chancey. “These include grab bars and hand rails.”

Chancey said his team will repaint her house and the entire roof, as well as make major renovations to the structure.

“We will tear off the bathroom and rebuild it from the floor up,” said Chancey. “We will install new handicap restroom access for her shower and bath.”

Chancey said 30 to 50 volunteers will be working at each location during the day Saturday and that everything is ready to go.

“We pretty well have everything lined up that we need,” said Chancey, who added that he is excited about helping Nola Landers and the other recipients whose homes will be repaired.

“These are folks who really need help,” he said. “Mrs. Landers, in particular, would never be able to take care of her repairs without the care of volunteers.”

Rebuilding Together-Waycross Day benefits from many business sponsors, including this year Angela Strickland and Clay Thomas, owners of Crossway Realty.

“We certainly do appreciate all of the sponsors and each one of the many volunteers,” said Tanner. “You can join the effort if you want to. Go online and visit the rebuildingtogetherwaycross.com or visit the Facebook page of Rebuilding Together-Waycross.”

Tanner said there also are volunteer applications at Southeastern Credit Union, BB&T, Henderson Family Practice and City Hall.