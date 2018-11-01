Collision At Jamestown-Johnny Minchew Hurts Four Passengers

Four people were injured Saturday when a van occupied by several passengers drove into the path of a sport utility vehicle on Jamestown Road at Johnny Minchew Road, causing a grinding collision, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

One of the drivers, Sean Kendall Smith, 30, of the 4000 block of Musket Bay Road, along with passengers from the other vehicle, Amilca Lucas Julio, 42, of Bristol, Miguel Lucas, 17, of Bristol, a backseat passenger who was unconscious and trapped, and Jose Torres, 35, of Bristol, a front seat passenger, were all taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross for examination and treatment of various injuries including head and foot issues, said Royal.

The driver of the 2000 Chevrolet van, Banifusio Lucas, 37, of Bristol, complained of chest pain but refused transport, Royal said.

The accident occurred at 3:17 p.m. Saturday as Smith, driving a 2003 GMC Yukon, was northbound on Jamestown Road, nearing the intersection with Johnny Minchew Road.

Royal said the van, driven by Banifusio Lucas, was crossing from Johnny Minchew Road across Jamestown Road, causing the Smith vehicle to crash into the side of the van in a T-bone fashion.

The van lurched forward and came to rest in a woodline along Jamestown Road. Royal said the Smith SUV came to final rest in the middle of the highway.

One of the passengers was trapped inside the van and had to be extricated. Ware County Firefighters Bill Kirkland and Tyler McBee used the “Jaws-of-Life” extrication tools to free the man, said Capt. Brian Varnadore, who supervised the extrication.

The accident remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol. Trooper Justin Jones was in charge of the on-scene investigation, assisted by Ware County Deputy Jeff Nolan.