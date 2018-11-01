BLACKSHEAR — Collin Greene “Bud” Shelton Jr., 79, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday evening, January 27, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness. Born January 5, 1942, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, he was a son of the late Collin Greene Shelton Sr. and Vivian Williams Shelton. He was raised in Lawrenceburg and attended Columbia Military College on a football scholarship. He also attended Memphis State University studying Pre-Med. Changing career paths, he became a medical equipment salesman, retiring from Finova. Selling MRI machines, CT machines, and other equipment, he worked and lived in Texas, Vermont, and other places before settling in Alpharetta in 1992. Following retirement, he moved to Blackshear in 1998. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear and attended the MISFITS Sunday School class. Bud was a Unit Director for the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief volunteering to help those affected by natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes in states including New York, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Disaster Relief work was his true passion along with ministry. He actively participated in the First Baptist Men’s Ministry helping to oversee the meal preparation for the Annual Venison Supper. Each year Bud faithfully assisted in preparing lunch for the children and staff who participated in the Pierce County Special Olympics. Along with his passions for volunteering with the Disaster Relief and ministering to others, Bud enjoyed his yearly fishing and hunting trips with his friends. Bud loved his family, friends, a good fish fry, and sitting around the dining room table after a delicious meal enjoying the conversation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Shelton. Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Shelton of Blackshear; his son, Col. Collin Greene “Bo” Shelton III (wife Karyn) of Dallas, Georgia; his daughter, Ashley Hurst (husband Jerrod) of Cartersville, Georgia; his stepsons, Kevin Strickland (wife Yvette) of Cummings, Georgia and Brian Strickland (wife Frankie) of Waycross; five grandchildren, Eryn Hanes (husband Jerry) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Zach Shelton of Sadieville, Kentucky, Jamie Strickland of Cumming, Georgia, Michael Strickland of Cumming, Georgia and Ethan Strickland of Waycross; his sister, Gretchen Thompson of Atlanta; several nieces, nephews, and many friends and other relatives. A private family service will take place. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.