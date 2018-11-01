Colleen Cox James

WAYCROSS — Colleen June Cox James, 62, of Waycross, passed away Monday morning, August 17, 2020, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, following an extended illness. Born September 21, 1957, in Colville, Washington, she was the daughter of Beverly Lotz Cox and the late Jasper Rowan Cox. She was raised in Colville, Washington, and moved to Spokane, Washington after graduation from high school. She lived in Spokane until 1994 when she moved to Waycross. She was a paralegal for the Law Offices of Thomas and Johnson, PC in Waycross. Survivors include her three children, Miranda James, of Waycross, Ashley James, of Waycross, and Michael James (wife, Samantha), of Blackshear; nine grandchildren, Bailey James, Brooklyn James, Aubrey Johns, Ashlyn James and Alexa James, all of Waycross, and Jaxon James, Alexandria James, Gage Mercer, and Zayne Mercer, all of Blackshear; her mother, Beverly Lotz Cox, of Waycross; her siblings, Robert Cox, of Waycross, Cindy Haslam (husband, Dan), of Seattle, Washington, Randy Cox (wife, Shelly), of Waycross, Jim Cox (wife, Sheri), of Blackshear, and David Cox (wife, Jennifer), of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral took place Saturday morning, August 22, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.