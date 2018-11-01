PATTERSON — Clyde “Rawhide” Hodges, 84, of Patterson, passed away Saturday night, January 9, 2021, at the Bacon County Hospital following an extended illness. Born October 16, 1936, in Blackshear, he was a son of the late Clyde Hodges and Maydell Harris Whaley. He lived most of his life in Pierce County and was a retired farmer and had worked in horse and tack sales. He also was a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force and was a longtime member of Mershon Baptist Church and attended the Senior Adults Sunday School Class. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Varnadore Hodges. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Toni Hodges of Patterson; his daughter and sonin- law, Debbie and Brinson Thornton of Mershon; five grandchildren, Amy Knowlton (husband Trevor) of Brunswick, Jamie Hodges (wife Erika) of Patterson, Lance Thornton (wife Lauren) of Blackshear, Josh Thornton (wife Ellen) of Mershon, and Michael Thornton (wife Tracy) of Mershon; 12 great grandchildren, Kenzley Dykes (husband Cole), Kneley Crews (husband Andy), Alyssa Knowlton, Austin Hodges, Beck Hodges, Macy Thornton, Lilli Thornton, Liza Thornton, Dathan Thornton, Lee Thornton, Layla Thornton, and Libbie Thornton; four great great grandchildren, Ryder Dykes, Cash Dykes, Colee Jane Dykes, and Branch Crews; special friend, Sandy Moody of Hoboken; sister, DeLoris Gilmer (husband William G.) of Thomasville, Florida; three brothers, Archie “Buddy” Head (wife Evelene), of Waresboro, Donald Head (wife Anita) of Blackshear, and Gene Whaley of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private family graveside funeral service was held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday afternoon at Waters Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mershon Baptist Church, 1771 Mershon Road, Mershon, Georgia, 31551. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.