ALBANY, Ga. — Cleo "Snooks" McMillan, 71, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence in Albany, following an extended illness. Mrs. McMillan was born in Homerville to the late Randolph McQuaig and Ruby Jane Kizziah McQuaig Powell. She retired from Sears as a sales associate and was of the Methodist faith. Often referred to as "Memaw" by her grandchildren, she also loved her pets through the years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McMillan was also preceded in death by a half-brother, Joseph Powell. "Snooks" is survived by her husband, Ronald V. McMillan of Albany; two children, April L. Reese (Mark) of Dawson, and Lisa M. Klias (Chris) of Albany; six grandchildren, Amber Cave (Bailey), Morgan Reese, Nicholas Reese, Cason Klias, Julie Klias and Luke Reese; three greatgrandchildren, Arie Cave, Lena Cave and Lilia Reese; and a brother, Claude Mc- Quaig of Manor. A private graveside service was held Friday, May 8, at Victory Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor.