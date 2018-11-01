VALDOSTA — Clara Nell (Dixon) Herrin, 79, died Saturday afternoon, August 22, 2020, at South Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness of COVID-19 pneumonia. She was a native and lived most of her life in Pierce County, in the Hacklebarney Community. Clara Nell moved to Valdosta for surgery and rehabilitation. Her condition did not improve and she was a resident of Berrien Nursing Center, Nashville, Georgia. She was the wife of the late Rev. Fred Lorin Herrin of the Hacklebarney Community and daughter of the late Omer and Mrs. Vietta (Thomas) Dixon. She was a daughter-in-law to the late Allen C. Herrin and Willie Melissa, of Waycross, Georgia. She was a 1958 graduate of Blackshear High School (Tigers). She was a Beta Club member and avid student. She loved her former classmates and became joyed in class reunions. She worked at Schreiber’s Bootery Factory, King Edward Cigar Factory, and was a keen secretary for Dr. Massey, a Pediatrician in Waycross, Walker Chevrolet in Waycross, Crosby Pontiac in Waycross, and Nimmer Chevrolet in Blackshear. Her proud role was to serve as a Baptist minister’s wife serving in numerous churches in Ware and Pierce Counties. She actively served in churches Pineview Baptist Church (Waresboro), Astoria Baptist Church (Waycross), Bristol Baptist Church, (Blackshear), Deenwood Baptist Church (Waycross), Agape Baptist Church (Waycross), and Oak Hill Baptist Church (Waycross). She grew up in Hacklebarney Baptist Church (Blackshear) and was active to assist with church ministry. Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Denise (Herrin) Groover (husband, David), of Valdosta, a son, Fleming Allen Herrin (Cathy), of Fitzgerald; two granddaughters, Emily Alyssa (Groover) Pritchett (husband, Jesse), of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Amanda Gail Herrin, of Jamestown Community, Waycross; a brother, Reavis Dixon (wife, Gilda), of Waycross, and a brother-in-law, Clinton Herrin (wife, Caroll), of Hoboken; and several nieces, nephews, close cousins, and other relatives. The family will be staying at Hampton Inn, Waycross during this time. A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas Williams, (son like) will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Joseph Dixon, of Blackshear, Glenn Chancey, of Blackshear, Mark Herrin, of Blackshear, Buddy Herrin, of Nahunta, Clinton Herrin, of Hoboken, and Neal Bennett, of Blackshear. Honorary pallbearers are all deacons of Hacklebarney Baptist Church, active and inactive. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.