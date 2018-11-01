WAYCROSS — Clano Cornelius Stephens, 107, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Satilla Hospice House in Waycross. Mr. Stephens was born on September 12, 1912, in Dawson, Georgia. He was the oldest living graduate of Albany State University. Mr. Stephens also attended Fort Valley State and Savannah State. He served as principal in the Dawson, Georgia, school system and was an industrial arts instructor at Waycross Vocational School, which was located behind Center High School. Mr. Stephens served in the United States Army in WWII and taught soldiers how to read and write before going off to war. He was a Commander of AMVETS Post 621 in Waycross. As a businessman, Mr. Stephens was the owner of the first and only African American hotel in Waycross, known as “Steve’s Motel.” The inn was located on States Street (now Ossie Davis Parkway) and used as a rest stop for blacks traveling U.S. 1 in the 1950s and 60s. He also was the owner of a night club and bar called AMVETS. Mr. Stephens was a member in the Waycross Men’s Criteria Club, Black Athletic Association, and served on the boards of Satilla Regional Medical Center and Waycross Housing Authority for more than 20 years. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Hazard Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fluke Funeral Home, Ossie Davis Parkway. Fluker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.