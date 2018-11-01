City woman charged after shooting, chase

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

A shooting early Friday morning, February 19, resulted in the wounding of one man and the arrest of a woman after a high-speed, vehicle chase in Ware County and Waycross and a three-hour standoff with authorities.

Bertha Lee Powell, 37, of the 1000 block of Congress Street, was taken into custody by Waycross Police Department officers and then turned over to the Ware County Sheriff’s Department for transport to the jail, Police Chief Tommy Cox said.

Powell is charged by the county with Aggravated Assault, while the city has added charges of Felony Fleeing, Reckless Driving and Attempting to Elude Police, said Cox.

Ware County Interim Sheriff Carl James said Powell appeared before Magistrate Ray Hampton Saturday morning and was denied bond. She continues to be held in the Ware County jail.

The episode began at in the 3300 block of Industrial Park. Officers led by Deputy Anthony Phillips were dispatched to a business at 6:27 a.m., with reported shots fired, said James.