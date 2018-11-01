City takes first step in statue removal

By RICK NOLTE
Staff writer
Letters will soon be sent by the City of Waycross to the owners of the statue and cannon in Phoenix Park seeking removal of the two memorials to the Confederacy.
City Attorney Rick Currie is in the process of drafting the letters after the City Commission voted Tuesday, March 2, at its bi-monthly meeting to take the first step toward moving the items from downtown. The letters will request the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Sons of the Confederacy remove the monument and accompanying Civil War-era cannon from the public land on which they set or the city may pursue civil action to force their relocation.
Currie said Friday afternoon he had no timetable for drafting and sending the letters. The vote ended — for now at least — a controversial eight-month saga surrounding the future of the memorials that were placed in the park with great civic fanfare in 1910 by the UDOC and then given to the SOC.

