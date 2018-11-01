City tables action on statue removal

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

The Waycross City Commission tabled a resolution that would have been the first step in removing the Confederate statue and cannon from Phoenix Park in downtown.

The action, on a motion from Commissioner Henry Strickland, and unanimous vote of the four commissioners at the meeting Tuesday, January 19, was among eight resolutions and one ordinance considered by the body. The measure would have authorized the city to write a letter to the Daughters of the Confederacy, who placed the items in the park in 1911 and are their owners, to remove them or face “appropriate civil action” from the city.

Strickland said he sought to table the measure so the full commission could vote on the issue. Commissioner Norman Davis was absent from the session.

The remaining resolutions dealt with a variety of topics including staging city elections and qualifying fees, a contract for work related to water tanks, sale of a parcel of land, banking and insurance issues along with annual payment for the agreement with Microsoft that will include a software upgrade to the system.

The ordinance amended the city code on the process for applying for an alcoholic beverage privilege license and due process procedure if the application is denied. The change is the result of the license renewal request of My Place Lounge being rejected last month.