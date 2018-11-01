City seeks memorial suit dismissal

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

It could be days, weeks or longer than a month for any court decision on the future of the Confederate memorials in Phoenix Park in downtown Waycross.

That was the bottom line from a hearing Wednesday, June 9, in Ware County Superior Court on a lawsuit naming the city and three of its commissioners as defendants over the possible removal of the statue and accompanying Civil War-era cannon.

Judge Dwayne H. Gillis heard a motion last week by Waycross City Attorney Rick Currie to dismiss the suit filed by the Clement A. Evans Camp No. 64 Sons of Confederate Veterans seeking a restraining order to prevent the city from removing the items from the park.

Gillis gave Clyde W. Royals, attorney for the plaintiffs, up to 30 days to file a written response to Currie’s motion. Currie would then have 15 days after being notified of Royals’ response to reply.

The judge did say he will rule on the suit’s request for the restraining order. That ruling could come before or after receiving the response and reply for dismissal.