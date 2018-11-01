City Pops 7 Drugs Suspects

Seven people were arrested Wednesday afternoon when Waycross police executed a search warrant at a house in the 500 block of Wilkerson Street and seized large quantities of crack cocaine and marijuana, said Waycross Capt. Tommy Cox.

Officers arrived at the house at 3 o’clock to execute the warrant culminating an extensive ongoing investigation. Cox said the drugs were placed into evidence at the WPD while the seven were taken to the Ware County jail and booked on drug charges.

Arrested and charged with drug transactions within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of public housing, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute were Howard Barkley, 42, of Waycross, Frederick Fleet, 33, of Waycross, Johnnie McGahee, 25, of Waycross, Cornelius Curtis, 26, of Waycross, Ben Gosier, 46, of Waycross, Amar Hillman, 29, of Waycross, and Gerald Williams, 20, of Homerville, said Cox.

Hillman was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and Williams was additionally charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property (the gun was reported stolen), said Cox.

The suspects remained in the Ware County jail this morning.