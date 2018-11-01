City police probe weekend murders

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

The Waycross Police Department is investigating two murders that occurred over the weekend, the first murders of 2020 according to Waycross Police Chief Tommy Cox. Authorities don’t believe they are connected in any way. The first murder took place around 11:20 p.m., Friday, November 13, somewhere in the area of Morton Avenue. Cox said officers were called to the 600 block of Pendergast where they found Renaldo Jarmar Gaskins, 17, who had been shot. “First treatment was rendered by officers with the Waycross PD and then EMS arrived. He was quickly transported to Memorial Satilla Health where he died from a single gunshot wound,” Cox said Tuesday morning. A suspect has been identified and police have a warrant in hand for Martavius Antwan Haywood, 27, of Waycross, who police expect to arrest shortly. Cox asked anyone having information on Haywood to call the Waycross Police Department at 287-2921, 911 or call the WPD tip line at 287- 2924 and remain anonymous.