City Man Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident

A rear-end collision under the traffic light at the intersection of Tebeau Street and the South Georgia Parkway injured a Waycross man Wednesday afternoon, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Walter Dukes, 85, complained of injury following the 5:19 p.m. crash but refused transport to the hospital for treatment, said Hersey.

Anna Smith, 32, of Waycross, was cited for following too closely behind another vehicle after her 2012 Chevrolet Silverado struck the rear of Dukes’ 1999 Toyota Tacoma. Hersey said Dukes had slowed to make a left hand turn when his truck was rear-ended.

Officer Jahlil Gage investigated the accident.