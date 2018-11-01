City maintains millage rate for slight tax hike

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Waycross will keep its millage rate for 2021 the same as 2020, but the move will result in a slight increase in property taxes because of reassessments of taxable property by the Board of Tax Assessors.

The City Commission approved the static rate of 11.876 mills by a vote of 3-1 during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday, July 20. Because of inflation and the reassessments, maintaining the rate will raise taxes this year by 0.92 percent because of an increase in the fair market values of properties.

The taxes for a home with a fair market value of $100,000 will raise approximately $4.32 and increase by $5.40 for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $125,000.

The city will hold three public hearings on the proposed rate.

Those will be at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, and 4 p.m., Tuesday, August 17. Each of the hearings will be held in commission chambers at City Hall, 417 Pendleton Street.

The hearings are required by law because the city will be collecting more taxes through reassessments despite the rate remaining the same. Commissioners must adopt a rate in advance of Tax Commissioner Roger Collins’ delivery of the tax digests for the county and city to the state Thursday, August 19. That could occur following the final hearing when the commission convenes its second bi-monthly meeting at 5 p.m.