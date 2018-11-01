City letter deadline for statue Saturday

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Saturday, May 1, is the deadline for the parties with ownership in the Confederate statue and Civil War-era cannon in downtown Waycross to answer the city’s request for the removal of the memorials or risk facing civil action.

The city sent letters on March 12 to five people and one organization with interests in the memorials seeking their removal from Phoenix Park. The action came following approval of a Tuesday, March 2, resolution by the City Commission authorizing the city to seek removal of the memorials in certified letters to those connected with the United Daughters of the Confederacy, original owners of the items, and the Sons of Confederate Veterans, to whom the items were presented upon their unveiling in 1910.

The 3-2 vote ended an eight-month saga on the presence of the statue and cannon in downtown and an attempt to get the city to bring about their removal. Receiving letters were Teresa Griffis, Linda Curry Hayes, and Helen Rowell of the Frances S. Bartow Chapter of the UDOC. Receiving letters for the SCV were Charles W. Griffin and J. Luther Thrift along with the Clement A. Evans Camp.