City Hall closed to public after positive test

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

The Waycross City Commission closed City Hall to the walk-in public effective immediately amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ware County that included a worker in the building recently testing positive for the coronavirus.

The action came on a consensus of the four commissioners present at Monday’s planning an information session at City Hall, which was first closed to the public March 25 near the outset of the pandemic in an effort to protect workers.

City Hall reopened May 19 following the passage of a resolution by commissioners to require masks be worn in all city buildings.

The closure means citizens will need to return to depositing payment of city fees in a drive-through drop box located at the side of City Hall and make an appointment with the appropriate department if they have other business with the city