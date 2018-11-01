City Commission OKs $38.4 million budget

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

The Waycross City Commission approved a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year totaling $38,406,821 during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday, June 16, at City Hall.

Included on the ledger is a general fund of more than $14.6 million and monies from three Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax issues totaling almost as much. The resolution was among five passed by commissioners along with four ordinances at their final scheduled meeting of the month.

Included in the other resolutions was one to adopt an amended budget for the fiscal year 2019 following completion of its audit Mauldin-Jenkins.