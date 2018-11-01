City Commission OKs $38.4 million budget

By RICK NOLTE
Staff Writer
The Waycross City Commission approved a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year totaling $38,406,821 during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday, June 16, at City Hall.
Included on the ledger is a general fund of more than $14.6 million and monies from three Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax issues totaling almost as much. The resolution was among five passed by commissioners along with four ordinances at their final scheduled meeting of the month.
Included in the other resolutions was one to adopt an amended budget for the fiscal year 2019 following completion of its audit Mauldin-Jenkins.

Premium content is available to subscribers only.
Please LOGIN HERE to access the content or visit our SUBSCRIPTION HERE.

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online, have you considered advertising here, we have thousands of subscribers and over 9,000 followers on FACEBOOK - get the ADVERTISING DETAILS HERE.

468

mobile compatible website design, hosting & seo by serva.com