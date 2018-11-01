City Ballots Set in Waycross Area

Qualifying for city elections in Pierce County ended Friday with only two contested races, one for Blackshear City Council District 5 and another in District 6.

Leah Williamson, supervisor of elections for Pierce County, said Shawn Godwin, incumbent in District 5, is facing a challenge from Jeffrey Parr, and the District 6 office is being sought by Linda Gail Dennison and Roy Gilleon.

The only other candidate who qualified for Blackshear City Council is the incumbent, Keith Brooks, in District 1.

Seeking re-election to the Patterson City Council are incumbents Jake Echols (Post 1), Chris Mock (Post 3) and Joan Teglas (Post 5).

In Offerman, Mayor Brenda Denison has qualifed for re-election as have candidates for Offerman City Council, incumbent Vanessa Cason (Post 2), incumbent Fleming Milledge (Post 4), and incumbent Annette Thorne (Post 6).

The municipal elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In Waycross, no one else qualified on Friday. Just one contested city commission race has Alvin Nelson, Henry Strickland and Dr. Earl Martin vying for District 5.

Commissioner Diane Hopkins is the only qualifier for District 4 and mayoral candidate Bishop Michael-Angelo James, a local church pastor, will become the new mayor Jan. 1.