City arrests 7 on cocaine charges

Staff Report
The Waycross Police Department’s Special Operations Section, along with the WPD Uniformed Patrol Unit, executed a searched warrant around 6:55 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at a house in the 1100 block of McDonald Street where seven people were arrested on various drug charges, said Waycross Police Chief Tommy Cox.
Following a short investigation, officers searched the house and found contraband and evidence that led to the multiple charges on the seven people taken into custody.
Those arrested and their charges are:
• Art Dukes, 55
• Don Dukes, 57
• Walter Dukes, 63
• Toni Davis, 40
• Masheba Morris, 44
• Michael Taylor, 55
• Quheilious Barnes, 23
