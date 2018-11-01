City arrests 7 on cocaine charges

Staff Report

The Waycross Police Department’s Special Operations Section, along with the WPD Uniformed Patrol Unit, executed a searched warrant around 6:55 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at a house in the 1100 block of McDonald Street where seven people were arrested on various drug charges, said Waycross Police Chief Tommy Cox.

Following a short investigation, officers searched the house and found contraband and evidence that led to the multiple charges on the seven people taken into custody.

Those arrested and their charges are:

• Art Dukes, 55

• Don Dukes, 57

• Walter Dukes, 63

• Toni Davis, 40

• Masheba Morris, 44

• Michael Taylor, 55

• Quheilious Barnes, 23