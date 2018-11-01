Citizen Aids In Theft Suspect’s Apprehension

A Ware County man who had run from deputies on two occasions and was being sought for theft charges was arrested Wednesday when a private citizen who knew the man was wanted, forcibly held him at a location on Knight Avenue until arresting officers could arrive, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

“We are grateful for the citizen’s arrest and all those who helped us search for this man,” said Royal.

Curtis Dillon Thrift, 24, of the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue, is being held in the Ware County jail charged with theft by taking of a vehicle and three counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers, said Royal.

Law enforcement officers began searching for Thrift several days ago after a deputy observed a white truck at the red light at Augusta and Albany avenue with a man behind the wheel asleep.

Royal said when deputies tried to awaken him, he sped away.

A body cam worn by a deputy gave evidence of the man’s identity and the search for him continued, Royal said.

Deputy Dylan Howard then made a traffic stop on Thrift but Thrift jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot, the sheriff said.

Deputy Jeff Nolan and Ware State Prison K-9 team Matt Gorley and Cody Holcomb assisted with the search in Ware and Pierce counties.

“A civilian then spotted Thrift Wednesday and forcibly held him until deputies could arrive and take custody,” Royal said. “(Thrift) is finally behind bars.”