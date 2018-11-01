WAYCROSS — Christina Ann Crawford Baker, 63, of Waycross, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at UF Health (Shands) Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Christina (“Tina”) Ann Crawford Baker was born December 24, 1957, in Miami, Fla., the third of four children, to the late Robert F. Crawford and Frances June Black Crawford of Waycross. She graduated from Coral Gables Senior High School, in Coral Gables, Fla., and after marrying, moved to Waycross in the early 1980s. She was a homemaker, and also attended Miami Dade Community College in Miami, Fla. for Nursing, and South Georgia State College in Waycross, and became a Certified Pharmacy Technician. Mrs. Baker was a devoted wife of 42 years, and enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, needlepoint, knitting, and quilting, and was an active parishioner at St Joseph’s. She was a cherished daughter to her parents, a loving sister to her siblings, and a special and giving aunt to her two nieces and four nephews. Mrs. Baker is survived by her husband, Charles L. Baker of Waycross; her brother, Daniel Crawford, and wife, Adrienne Crawford, of Miami, Fla.; her brother John Crawford of Miami, Fla.; her sister Lucy Crawford Cole of Ocoee, Fla.; her niece Emerald Black of Atlanta; her niece Clarice Crawford of Miami, Fla.; her nephews Matthew Crawford and Christopher Crawford of Miami, Fla. and Daniel Cole and David Cole of Ocoee, Fla.; and several close cousins. Mrs. Baker will be dearly missed by all her family and friends who loved her so. A Catholic funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with interment following at the Oakland Cemetery in Waycross, Georgia. Music Funeral Home of Waycross, Georgia is entrusted with all arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at musicfuneralhome.com Donations may be made to your favorite charity, in lieu of flowers.