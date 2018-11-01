WAYCROSS — Christie Henderson Cox, 45, of Waycross died Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Brantley County. Born in Blackshear, Christie had made Waycross, Blackshear, Baxley, and Brantley County her home throughout her life. She worked for Ed Sapp’s Florist for many years and most recently worked as a bookkeeper for Coastal Pines Technical College in Baxley. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear. Christie will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile and friendly personality. She never met a stranger and would brighten anyone’s day she came in contact with. She was so proud of her children and enjoyed any time she was able to spend with them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlon Cox. Christie is survived by two children, Justin Fullard and his wife Brianna, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Niki Cox, of Baxley; one granddaughter, Riley Fullard; her mother, Sharon Thornton and her husband, Maurice, of Waycross; her father, Ronnie Henderson and his wife Janet, of Blackshear; two sisters, Kay Henderson Allen, of Nahunta, Shara Lynn Svoboda, of Yulee, Florida; one brother, Nick Henderson and his wife Katie, of Gaston, South Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 8, at her mother’s residence, 1007 Schlatterville Road, Waycross, Georgia. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.