WAYCROSS — Cheryl Angela Thomas McKinnon passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, after an extended illness. Mrs. McKinnon was preceded in death by her parents, Winferd and Eula McKinnon, brothers Gary and Winfred Leferrel McKinnon, and sister Charlene Kiser. She is survived by her children, Angela Fowler, Charles Fowler, Bradley Thomas, and Matthew Thomas; a sister, Teresa Frawley (Michael); and a brother, Burrell McKinnon (Cynthia), and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. McKinnon was born and raised in Waycross. She moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, where she lived for many years and raised her children there. In recent years, due to health issues, she returned to Waycross to live with her daughter and be closer to family. A small service will be held Saturday, February 27 at 11 a.m, at Emerson Park Baptist Church, 1001 Arizona Avenue in Waycross.