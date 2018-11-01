MERSHON — Charlotte Ann Bennett Smith, 79, of Mershon, passed away early Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness. Born September 11, 1941, in Patterson, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Hugh Dorsey Bennett Sr. and Georgie Griner Bennett. She lived all of her life in Pierce County and was a graduate of Patterson High School, where she was a star basketball player for the Patterson Eaglettes. Mrs. Smith was retired from SunTrust Bank in Waycross where she had worked in many different positions. A member of Mershon Baptist Church, she attended the Senior Adult Sunday School Class, enjoyed singing with the choir, attended the WMU, served many years in the kitchen, and was faithful to always serve where needed. Mrs. Smith was well known for her Gourd Heads that were used to decorate the sidewalks of Blackshear for many fall days, her pecan and peanut brittle, as the co-founder of the Horseshoe Road Yard Sale, and for her many days of labor overseeing Ramah Cemetery and serving as the head of the cemetery committee. She also enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family and friends, and helping others when needed. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Beth Ann Raulerson; a brother-in-law, Billy Ritch; and nieces, Julie Ritch, Beth Bennett, and Georgiann Bennett. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Windell Smith of Mershon; two children, Kathy Paul (husband David) of Mershon and Kenny Smith (wife Melanie) of Greensboro, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jeb Raulerson of Blackshear, Peyton Smith (wife Brooke) of Zebulon, N.C., Kennedy Smith of Greensboro, N.C., and Logan Paul of Statesboro; one great-grandchild, Rhett Raulerson and another expected in June; sister, Jackie Ritch of Mershon; brother, Hugh Bennett Jr. (wife Genelda) of Mershon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside funeral was Monday evening May 24 at Ramah Cemetery with the Rev. Rozzie James and the Rev. Mitch Hall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ramah Cemetery Fund, In Memory of Charlotte Smith, 3434 West Horseshoe Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.